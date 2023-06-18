Participation challenges highlighted by PRF

Pacific Recycling Foundation CEO, Amitesh Deo.

Pacific Recycling Foundation CEO Amitesh Deo has drawn attention to the hurdles faced by participants in a recent campaign that garnered interest from 400 individuals.

Due to restrictive organizational policies, some participants were unable to take part, fearing potential employment-related consequences.

“But here this campaign was about standing in solidarity for the environment. So that was the part we couldn’t understand. Several individuals, we said, can you talk to your HR and explain that the campaign is not about a protest, it’s about standing in solidarity. And they checked it with the HR individuals and they still came back and said they could not participate. So my message to organizations is to stop fearing. We’ve become very scared as a community, as individuals in this country.”

Deo emphasized the urgent need for organizations to reassess their policies, encouraging them to create an inclusive environment that supports employees’ engagement in initiatives for the common good.

He also underscored the importance of addressing these obstacles and fostering a culture of advocacy and support for environmental causes.