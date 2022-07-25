PM hits out at Biman Prasad saying leaders don’t lie

[File Photo]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad does not understand the most basic premise of the government support program for cane growers.

While contributing to the 2022-23 National Budget debate, Bainimarama says it took Professor Prasad a matter of days after the budget was announced to begin lying to the cane growers.

He adds despite the AG’s total assurance that the government will pay the full $85 per tonne of sugarcane, Prasad said they won’t be paying that guaranteed price.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama stressed that it is an outright falsehood as they growers will get the full payment as promised.

“Government funds a top up on the world market price for sugar. That means, when the world market price goes lower, we step-in to cover the difference to grant our growers certainty. And when the world price rises, we don’t have to spend as much. The world price of sugar is rising. So, government doesn’t have to subsidise as large of a difference as it did in previous years to reach the 85-dollar price floor. The budget allocation reflects that. If the professor can’t comprehend those basic maths, he should go back to school.”

Bainimarama suggested that Prasad should speak with his old colleague Dr Rup Singh – who has said that Fiji’s debt levels are sustainable.

The PM says this is a real analysis from a real professor who still believes in objective truth, and has not sacrificed his academic credentials on the altar of political ambition.

“Leaders don’t lie. Leaders solve problems. Leaders create solutions. Hon Biman Prasad and his new bed-mate, Rabuka, only know how to paint the worst possible picture of the country through conjecture, pessimism, and fabricated theories. They don’t speak the truth, and that is the truth.”

Bainimarama also highlights that they’ve allocated $25 million budget to ensure that the growers continue to pay $20 per every 50kg bag Blend A B and C fertilizer they procure despite the skyrocketing price of the commodity globally.