New FijiFirst MP takes oath

MP Taito Rokomatu.

A new member of FijiFirst was sworn in parliament this morning.

Taito Rokomatu is replacing former Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Initially, former assistant minister for women, children, and poverty alleviation Veena Bhatnagar was offered a seat in parliament, but she declined the offer by the Electoral Commission.

Consequently, a decision by the Electoral Commission on July 25th saw the vacant seat being awarded to Rokomatu, who was next on the list after Bhatnagar.

He secured 489 votes in the general election last year.

He was a member of the National Youth Advisory Board.

Rokomatu holds a Certificate in Youth and Community Development and a Trade Certificate in Automotive Engineering.