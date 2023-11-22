Committee to review universities appointed

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji has appointed a five-member University Review Committee that is tasked to evaluate the overall performance of our tertiary institutions.

The Committee appointed on November 5th in line with the Higher Education Act 2008 will be chaired by Simon Wilkie of the Monash University.

The other members include Paresh Narayan – a Professor at Monash Business School, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham, Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil, Director Strategy Operation and Culture Fiji Dr Emily Yalimaiwai and – Director Strategy Operation and Culture Fiji, and former diplomat Rex Stephen Haroi.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, says the appointment was based on consultations and requirements in line with the Higher Education Act.

“The committee’s composition is fair and therefore innovative and unique and therefore sets a new approach to reviewing institutions. Equally, importantly the terms of reference allows the committee technical subject advisors to assist in reviewing program materials and learning resources.”

Radrodro says the purpose of the committee is to review and evaluate overall performances, progress and the quality of the universities including its education progress, faculties, facilities and administrative processes.

The review of the universities lapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee has six months to complete its review.