Bulitavu praises government

Opposition member Mosese Bulitavu has praised the government for its concerted effort in helping contain COVID-19.

In his address in parliament this morning, Bulitavu thanked the Ministry of Health, frontline workers and the disciplined forces for their hard work.

He says the crisis has brought about a change in the way Fijians work together.

Article continues after advertisement

“What came out clearly in this crisis was our patriotism and how the Fijian resilience, our spirit to overcome things together as a team.”

He also commended the government for encouraging everyone to put aside political differences in ensuring that no Fijian is left behind.

Bulitavu has acknowledged the grants to small businesses which has helped farmers and business owners flourish during the pandemic.

“What I can only observe is what I am affected with what I hear given that I’m a representative of the people, I see them trying to survive and benefitting in some of the things provided by the government”

Bulitavu has called on Fijians to work together to fight COVID-19.