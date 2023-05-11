Paradise Lightings secures NZ deal

[Source: Supplied]

A Nadi-based company, Paradise Lightings PTE Limited, has started exporting to New Zealand after formalizing a deal with Bazaar Limited.

Paradise Lightings Director, Raghu Chowdhary struck a deal with Bazaar Limited during the recent 2023 Fiji Investment and Trade Mission to New Zealand.

The company specializes in manufacturing LED lighting and has also secured a distributor in Australia.

Chowdhary says this is not a one-off deal and it will be ongoing.

He commended Investment Fiji’s role in promoting investment and trade opportunities.

Chowdhary says the reason why he joined the mission was to meet people and make them aware of what they manufacture and how they can benefit.

Minister for Trade and SMEs, Manoa Kamikamica says such opportunities will allow Fiji to become the hub of business in the Pacific and assist other Pacific economies as well.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty stated the deal will create more work for people in Fiji and will boost the economy.