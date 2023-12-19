PALM and RSE scheme registrations paused until July

[ File photo]

The National Employment Centre has announced a temporary halt on new registrations for the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Programme and the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

This will be effective from January 1st to July 31st, 2024.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations has indicated that the pause is intended to facilitate service improvement, including the update of existing registrations and their transfer to a new database.

Fijians seeking clarification or additional information are encouraged to reach out to the NEC support team.