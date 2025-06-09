Pacific nations back Australia’s Bid to Host COP31

[Photo Credit: Pacific Islands Forum]

Foreign ministers of the Pacific Islands Forum have endorsed their full support behind Australia’s bid to host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP31) in 2026, calling it a chance to make the summit a truly “Pacific COP.”

In a joint statement following their 2025 meeting, ministers reaffirmed that climate change remains the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security, and well-being of Pacific peoples and a major obstacle to achieving both the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The ministers said COP31 would be a historic opportunity to accelerate international climate action and ensure the voices of the most vulnerable nations are heard.

Article continues after advertisement

They pledged to champion the needs of all countries most affected by climate change, with a focus on practical solutions and resilience-building.

The statement also highlighted the Pacific’s leadership in driving regional responses to global challenges, citing the establishment of the Pacific Resilience Facility as a major step towards securing a more sustainable and secure future for the Blue Pacific Continent.

With the backing of the Pacific Islands Forum, Australia’s COP31 bid is positioned not only as a national effort but as a collective call for urgent global action from the entire Pacific region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.