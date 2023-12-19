Over 30,000 applications for PALM pending

The scale of workers actively seeking employment through the Pacific Labor Mobility Scheme is considerable.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh disclosed that the National Employment Center is grappling with a backlog of over 30,000 applications awaiting processing.

Speaking on the FBC TV’s ‘Saqamoli Matters’ Show, Singh emphasized that applications dating back to mid-2021 are still in the pipeline for processing.

“I think we are still dealing with applications from April and May 2021. So there is a huge backlog there are over maybe almost 30,000 to 40,000 applications sitting there.”

Singh says the National Employment Center has made it its priority to process the pending applications.