Over 300 Fijians receive free heart surgeries at Lautoka Hospital

File Photo

More than 300 Fijians have received complex heart surgeries free of charge at Lautoka Hospital.

The life-saving procedures were made possible through a partnership between MIOT International of India and Health Care (Fiji) Pte Ltd, trading as Aspen Medical.

The collaboration has brought advanced cardiac care to Fiji, eliminating the need for many patients to travel overseas for treatment.

Lautoka Hospital now offers open-heart surgery, keyhole heart bypass, diagnostic angiograms, angioplasty, and heart vessel stenting.

MIOT Chief Executive Dr. Prithvi Mohandas says the partnership aims to deliver world-class cardiac care in Fiji. He adds that MIOT’s expertise, combined with Aspen Medical’s modern facilities, has lifted local standards in heart treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

Since May 2025, the hospital’s new Cath Lab has conducted nearly 400 angiograms. A 35-member MIOT cardiac team has treated more than 700 patients over the past three years.

Aspen Medical, which manages Lautoka and Ba hospitals under a public–private partnership with the government, says the initiative is strengthening Fiji’s healthcare system while building local capacity.

The next phase of the program will expand angioplasty and heart vessel stenting services, alongside continued training for local medical staff to improve long-term patient outcomes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.