Ovalau wharf and roads condition need urgent upgrade

Ovalau Island’s primary port and roads require immediate upgrades and expansion to accommodate the growing demands for services and transportation.

Lomaiviti Provincial Administrator Asesela Biutiviti emphasizes this need, citing the current deterioration of the Levuka wharf and Ovalau’s roads.

“Also upgrade it to an international port where we can receive people and ships from other parts of the Pacific and other parts of the world to grow the economy here, apart from just relying on PAFCO and other small business activities that we have here.”

Currently, the Levuka main wharf only allows vehicles weighing less than three tons, making it unsuitable for larger ships, heavy cargo, or vehicles exceeding three tons. Furthermore, the road width and surface on the island and in the town’s main street pose ongoing challenges.

Minister for Public Works and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, acknowledges the infrastructure issues in Levuka and says the Fiji Roads Authority and Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji are actively addressing these concerns within their budget allocation.

“But for the current budget, that is what we are doing to upgrade all the roads that’s already budgeted for, as we already began work on that, and the Fiji Roads Authority is looking at moving quickly on all those despite the budget limitations we have.”

The Minister says also plans to visit Levuka to promptly address and improve issues within his ministry, ensuring they are not overlooked.