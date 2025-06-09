Opposition calls for faster youth reforms

Young Fijians are pressing for faster, meaningful action on education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj pointed this out in his end-of-the-week statement, saying Generation Z judges leaders not by their words, but by their speed and action, expecting partnership, engagement and tools to create jobs.

Maharaj also raised concerns over student loan rules, saying some bond-to-payment conversions unfairly penalize graduates.

Article continues after advertisement

The Opposition MP says the government must match policy with pace, as younger generations want real engagement and opportunities that fit modern lifestyles

“Gen Z judges leaders not by their words, but by their speed and action.. They want governments to collaborate with them, listen to them, and give them the tools to create jobs not just be job seekers.”

Maharaj urges major reforms in education, apprenticeships, digital access, mental health, and entrepreneurship

In response, Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says much of the criticism is rhetoric.

“We removed the debt, that’s not only a financial relief but a mental and emotional one for our youth… We are building on previous successes and delivering programs that create jobs and skills.”

Tuisawau acknowledged past government successes but urges more youth partnership, saying expanding existing programs will continue to deliver skills, jobs and development opportunities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.