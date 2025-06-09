Officers granted bail in Nasinu extortion case

The five police officers charged for their alleged involvement in an assault and extortion case involving a Nasinu businessman have been granted bail by the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

The accused officers are Timoci Belo, Semiti Puamau, Koroi Lakokilepanoni, Bernard Vukivuki, and Elizabeth Sautu.

All five officers have been charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. Additionally, four of the officers face charges of theft and wrongful confinement, while two face a third charge of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Their charges were read in court this afternoon.

The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds of public interest and the threat to victims of crime and state witnesses.

However, the defense counsels made submissions based on the fact that the accused persons are still innocent until proven guilty.

The defense also stated that since the officers are suspended, they cannot interfere with witnesses, as part of their suspension is not to enter any police premises.

The defense also assured that all accused persons would attend court on the next court date.

The matter was stood down for a few minutes.

It was called again, and the Magistrate granted bail to all five accused on a $1,000 cash bail with strict conditions and with two sureties each.

The matter has been adjourned to the 25th of this month.

