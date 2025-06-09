Officer charged with abuse of office remanded

Isireli Waqairalai Daulevu

Isikeli Waqairalai Daulevu, one of the two police officers formerly based at the Counter Narcotics Bureau charged with abuse of office, has been remanded in custody for an electable offence.

The accused appeared before Magistrates Shageeth Somaratne this afternoon, and has been set for bail hearing next Wednesday.

During proceedings today, the court addressed the involvement of police in the matter, noting that the case pertains to governmental administrative issues.

While previous similar cases involving police officers were handled without referring matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the current case will proceed with standard legal protocols.

The accused has elected to have the matter heard first in the Magistrate Court, with the option for transfer to the High Court at a later stage if necessary.

The decision to remand the accused until the bail hearing was based on public interest considerations and the possibility of interference with the judicial process.

The court also addressed concerns regarding the safety of the accused during remand, noting that custody arrangements would ensure their well-being while complying with legal requirements.

Legal representatives are required to file formal bail applications by this afternoon to ensure the scheduled hearing proceeds smoothly.

