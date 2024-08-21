OASIS to help tackle regional challenges: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua is proposing the establishment of an Oceanic Alliance for the Security of Island States.

Tikoduadua says the OASIS will be a formal platform for Pacific Island States to collectively address the security challenges that we currently face.

He adds these challenges range from combating transnational organized crime to responding to climate change and preventing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the opening of the Maritime Security Committee Conference this morning, Tikoduadua highlighted that the OASIS will ensure that the Pacific’s voices are not drowned out by the geopolitical competition.

“In a world where Pacific Island States are often overshadowed, we must stand together. Only together, and with our partners, can we raise our voices and secure our shared future. OASIS would serve as a beacon of this unity – a proactive step towards safeguarding our maritime areas from the growing external pressures.”

Tikoduadua says the two-day workshop themed “Safeguarding the Blue Pacific” aims to bring together the relevant agencies and explore opportunities to sustain and protect our maritime areas.