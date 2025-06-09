Northern development at risk without landfills

The Northern Division faces a growing challenge as the lack of proper waste disposal sites and systems hampers town planning and development.

Senior Town Planning Officer North Manasa Tuilau said the division’s rapid growth was outpacing critical infrastructure, with waste management as a key concern.

Tuilau said stronger coordination between government agencies and local councils was needed to tackle the problem.

Article continues after advertisement

“The main issue right now is the need for proper waste disposal sites. We need to assist with Na Vualiku programs to identify suitable locations. Proper waste management and infrastructure are lagging behind.”

Tuilau adds the government, through the Na Vualiku Program is working with partners to develop a Northern Division Master Plan, which includes reviewing the Labasa and Savusavu Town Planning Schemes and identifying suitable landfill sites.

Acting Manager Planning and Development at the Labasa Town Council Faroon Ali said their team is aligning planning efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals to tackle long-term urban issues.

“In that report, under the Sustainable Development Goals, we have selected about nine goals and are categorizing all the issues we are facing in Labasa. We’ll use that report for our next strategic plan so we can minimize the challenges faced in both Labasa and Savusavu.”

Both national and local offices agree that coordinated infrastructure development and improved waste management are essential for a sustainable future in the North, a focus pointed out during World Town Planning Day.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.