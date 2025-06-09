No suspensions yet as Viber leak probe deepens

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [left]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says investigations into the leaked Viber messages have progressed with direct support from the Australian Federal Police as authorities work to identify the person responsible for sending the allegations implicating several senior officers.

The Viber chats alleges senior police officers communicating with individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

Tudravu states that the seven officers have not been suspended due to a lack of verified evidence at this stage, and stressed that the investigation will proceed thoroughly.

“These allegations are causing emotional stress to our officers. We must ensure due process and evidence before taking any administrative action.”



Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Tudravu also confirmed that Fiji Police are preparing to send a senior CID investigator to Sydney after the woman who posted the messages agreed to provide a statement and hand over evidence.

He highlighted the importance of international support in addressing the matter.

“We are doing our job and I can assure the members of the public who are commenting on this issue that we are doing our best. Under my watch, we will get into the in-depth of this. And we look into who is the source.”

Tudravu says AFP is assisting Fiji in tracing the source of the messages, providing logistical and investigative support, and ensuring the safety of the woman who posted the screenshots.

