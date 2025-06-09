No service stations closed: FFRA clarifies temporary outages

[Photo: FILE]

No service stations have closed; some outlets are merely experiencing temporary outages while awaiting their next delivery.

According to Fiji Fuel Retailers Association Representative Sumeet Singh, the situation is being worsened by speculative buying.

Motorists are urged to remain calm and purchase only what they normally require.

Singh warns that stockpiling can create an artificial crisis, as sudden spikes in demand overwhelm the logistics system and cause localized shortages.

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Furthermore, panic buying threatens essential services that rely on consistent fuel supplies for critical operations.

The FFRA also cautions that storing fuel at home is extremely dangerous, increasing the risk of fires or explosions.

Customers are asked to maintain normal purchasing habits to help keep the supply steady and allow distributors to manage deliveries effectively.

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