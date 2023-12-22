No excuse for professional lapses warns Acting COMPOL

As Fiji gears up for this busy festive season, the head of the Police Force is reminding officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew stresses the importance of adhering to established procedures and processes at all workplaces.

Acknowledging that occasional deviations from protocol may occur, Commissioner Chew stressed the need for consistent discipline and accountability.

Article continues after advertisement

“In any organization, not only police but in any organization that we work for time comes there will be some bad apples within the organization, they will deviate from the system and process that is laid down, that all of us should follow. But if discipline is an issue we will deal with as we go along.”

The Acting Police Commissioner assures the public that officers need to follow the systems and processes in place.