NFA reports alarming increase in structural fires

The National Fire Authority has reported a significant increase in structural fire incidents for the year 2023.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says from January to mid-December, the NFA responded to 173 structural fire incidents, marking a 20% increase compared to the 144 incidents recorded for the entire previous year.

Sowane says the statistics indicate a worrisome trend, highlighting a need for heightened fire safety awareness.

“Of the total 173 structural fires attended in 2023, 158 were residential fires, reflecting a 22% increase compared to the 129 residential fires recorded in the previous year. The NFA attributes this shocking rise to a general lack of public adherence to fire safety practices, emphasizing the urgent need for increased awareness and precaution.”



NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane

Sowane says for the month of December alone, the NFA recorded 12 residential fires, compared to 20 residential fires for the same month last year.

He says the devastating impact of these fires is particularly distressing during the festive season, as families lose their homes just before Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The NFA is urging the general public to take extra precautions during this festive season to prevent residential fires.

Fijians are encouraged to prioritize fire safety measures to prevent further tragedies and losses during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.