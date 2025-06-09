NFA receives six new ambulances to boost medical response

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Six new ambulances have been commissioned for the National Fire Authority, marking a major boost to Fiji’s emergency medical response capacity.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, says the $1.12 million investment by the Coalition Government is aimed at improving response times and saving lives across the country.

Nalumisa says the new ambulances come at a critical time, as demand for emergency medical services continues to grow.

He revealed that in 2025 alone, the National Fire Authority received 576 ambulance-related calls, but was only able to respond to 185 due to limited resources, leaving 391 calls unattended.

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The Minister says these figures highlight the urgent need to strengthen emergency response services.

He adds that prior to this, the Authority operated with only nine ambulances nationwide, placing significant pressure on frontline responders.

Nalumisa says the establishment of a dedicated Paramedic Department in December last year was a key step in improving emergency medical services, moving away from relying solely on firefighters to handle medical emergencies.

He says modern emergencies such as road accidents and fires now require both firefighting and immediate medical care, making it critical to equip responders with the right tools and support.

The Minister says the new ambulances will assist paramedics in responding to medical emergencies, road accidents and fire incidents where urgent care is needed.

Nalumisa also acknowledged the challenges faced by firefighters and paramedics, commending their dedication and professionalism under often dangerous conditions.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to continue supporting the National Fire Authority with the resources, training and infrastructure needed to strengthen emergency services.

Nalumisa adds that improving emergency response systems remains a priority in building safer, stronger and more resilient communities across Fiji.

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