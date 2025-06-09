New water catchment policy

Minister Iferemi Vasu

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs carried out wide consultations to develop the new Water Catchment and Extending Trees Compensation Policy.

The consultations were held across all divisions with landowners, provincial councils, and other government bodies.

Minister Iferemi Vasu says this policy is designed to provide fair compensation to landowners who preserve natural water catchment areas and the trees within them.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that while work on drafting the compensation policy is progressing well, the Ministry is now addressing concerns raised by the Water Authority of Fiji and other government agencies.

“A key milestone was a national workshop held on April 17, 2025, bringing together landowners, technical experts, and stakeholders to review and validate the draft compensation policy. The workshop allowed everyone to sit at the same table. This is a good thing, not just for the landowners, but for the nation as a whole. The development of the standing trees compensation policy is well on track.”

Opposition MP Jone Usamate asked the minister how this compensation will be paid.

“Is it from the Water Authority that issues the water? Would it be the state, or who is it? Would taxpayers bear the cost of the compensation? I believe that some compensation is needed. I would like to understand who would be responsible for paying that compensation.”

In response, Vasu adds that the compensation will be paid by the land leaseholders, as in this case the Water Authority of Fiji leases the land from the Land Department.

The Ministry has also carried out two pilot case studies in the water catchment areas, which will help test how the compensation framework can work in real-life settings.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.