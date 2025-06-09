New unit ensures accountability

A Government Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Unit will be established to increase public accountability for government actions.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the new system will track how public funds are used and measure the results of government initiatives, such as job creation and poverty reduction.

He adds that they are currently finalizing administrative details and plan to transfer existing monitoring and evaluation officers from various ministries to the new MEL Unit to help implement the framework.

Rabuka says the new system will improve accountability by aligning Permanent Secretaries’ contracts, ministry plans, budgets, and reports with the goals of the National Development Plan.

“The MEL framework will be a practical tool to help government track progress, improve service delivery, and make better decisions. It aims to ensure transparency, direct resources wisely, and support key goals like reducing poverty and improving the lives of ordinary citizens through evidence-based policymaking.”

However, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu questioned the link between the new MEL team and the existing government service centers.

In response, Prime Minister Rabuka clarified that monitoring the development plan does not mean overseeing the work of the Ministry of Finance. He emphasized that the National Development Plan is a product of the entire Cabinet, with input from all members.

The Prime Minister also says the success of the framework depends on bipartisan support and is designed to address inefficiencies in past governments.

