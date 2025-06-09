New UNICEF drive to tackle child malnutrition

[Photo: FILE]

Limited access to nutrition education is emerging as a key factor behind rising malnutrition, particularly in underserved communities where families lack the knowledge to provide balanced diets.

UNICEF Pacific Nutrition Head, Penjani Kamudoni, says disparities in access to information and services are leaving many families without the tools needed to make healthy food choices.

She stresses that strengthening community-based nutrition education is critical to addressing the issue.

Kamudoni highlights that the Ministry of Health has already taken steps by revising its community health worker policy in 2024, expanding their role to include nutrition support.

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“UNICEF is working with the Ministry of Health to develop a package and a toolkit that community health workers can utilise in the community to promote better nutrition.”

Kamudoni says this approach will help bridge the gap in areas where dieticians are not available, ensuring communities still receive essential nutrition guidance.

She adds that UNICEF is working with the government on specific targets to reduce malnutrition rates, particularly among children under five, with a strong focus on improving food environments.

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