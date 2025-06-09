New seaweed nursery launched in Bua

Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook

Nineteen lines of seaweed seedlings have successfully been deployed at the Dama Cluster Nursery located in Cakaulevu.

The deployment was carried out by the Ministry of Fisheries’, alongside groups from Nasau and Dama in Bua.

This initiative marks a crucial step toward enhancing local livelihoods and promoting marine resource management.

The deployment took place last week, with ongoing monitoring scheduled on a weekly basis to ensure optimal growth and health of the seaweed.

The project also plans to expand the nursery over the next six weeks, increasing its capacity to support more seedlings.

This nursery is set to serve as a vital source of seaweed seedlings for the villages of Dama and Nasau, fostering community-driven aquaculture and contributing to sustainable economic development in the region.

Such initiatives align with broader efforts to promote marine resource conservation while providing alternative income sources for coastal communities.

