New push to transform ocean management

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is looking to strengthen ocean conservation and sustainable management efforts through continued talks with the Waitt Institute under the Blue Prosperity Fiji program.

The discussions focus on advancing the next phase of their partnership.

The meeting was held between Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya and Waitt Institute President Mike Goldman.

Both sides explored ways to speed up Fiji’s Marine Spatial Planning process. They also discussed the protection of 30 percent of Fiji’s marine areas. Other priorities include achieving 100 percent sustainable ocean management, improving ocean finance, securing implementation funding, and strengthening ocean diplomacy in the region.

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Tabuya said strong partnerships was vital for effective ocean governance. She said this is especially important for island nations like Fiji, where the ocean supports livelihoods and economic development.

She acknowledged the continued support from the Blue Prosperity Fiji programme. She also reaffirmed government commitment to advancing Marine Spatial Planning.

Goldman reaffirmed the Waitt Institute’s commitment to Fiji’s ocean priorities and said the organisation remains focused on supporting a sustainable blue economy.

The Blue Prosperity Fiji program aims to support long-term ocean sustainability. It focuses on balancing marine protection with economic growth and community needs.