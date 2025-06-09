New partnership to boost pre-hospital emergency care

[File Photo]

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the new partnership between St John Fiji and Australia’s Racer Group is a major step towards strengthening pre-hospital emergency care in Fiji.

Ravunawa says St John’s vision for emergency medical services is critical to ensuring every Fijian has access to life-saving care when seconds matter, regardless of where they live.

He says maintaining a reliable national ambulance fleet has long been a challenge, and this new revenue-sharing agreement directly addresses that gap.

Under the partnership, Racer Group will manage fleet operations, while St John retains full control over clinical care and dispatch, ensuring patient safety remains the top priority.

Ravunawa says 50 percent of revenue generated will be reinvested into the partnership, delivering a fit-for-purpose, safe, and roadworthy ambulance fleet with minimal downtime.

“On this parallel partnership, under this new revenue-sharing agreement, we are seeing a sophisticated fleet management model come to life.”

St John Fiji National Council Chairman Dr Ratu Vereniki Raiwalui says the organisation’s mission remains clear — to serve humanity and ensure no Fijian is left without care during a health emergency.

He says the partnership supports St John’s strategic focus on clinical excellence, community resilience, and long-term sustainability, as the organisation continues to expand services and train more Fijians in lifesaving first aid.

