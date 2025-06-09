New partnership boosts support for Fijians facing cyber threats

[File Photo]

Fijians will now have stronger protection against online scams and identity theft following the signing of a landmark agreement between key consumer protection agencies and cyber support service, IDCARE.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC), the Consumer Council of Fiji (CCoF), and Australia-based IDCARE have formalised their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at bolstering national cyber resilience.

The MoU will ensure that individuals, families, and small businesses across Fiji—especially in rural and underserved areas—have direct access to expert support in the event of scams, identity theft, or cybercrime.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC CEO, Senikavika Jiuta, said the agreement strengthens Fiji’s ability to respond to growing online threats.

“Collaboration is critical to protecting Fijian consumers and this partnership strengthens our collective ability,” Jiuta said. “Whether in an urban centre or a rural community, every Fijian will now know where to turn when scams or cyber threats strike.”

Under the agreement, Fijians will benefit from free access to IDCARE’s specialist case management services, community outreach programs, and awareness campaigns aimed at improving digital safety and literacy.

CCoF CEO, Seema Shandil, added that the initiative will make help more accessible than ever before.

“Whether it’s a scam, identity misuse, or a small business needing guidance, support is now just a call or click away.”

The partnership builds on IDCARE’s work in Fiji since late 2024 under an Australian Government-supported pilot, which has already assisted individuals and microbusinesses affected by cybercrime.

IDCARE Founder and CEO, Dr David Lacey, said the partnership moves beyond awareness.

“This MoU turns awareness into action. By combining IDCARE’s specialist support with the reach of Fiji’s consumer authorities, we are giving Fijians the tools to recover from scams and protect their digital lives.”

The MoU also includes training and capacity-building programs to empower communities and small businesses with the knowledge to prevent cyber threats before they occur.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.