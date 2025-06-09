New Ministry of Men gets church backing

Vice Principal of Davuilevu Theological College Reverend Taniela Baleinakorodala

The proposed Ministry of Men has gained support from the Vice Principal of Davuilevu Theological College Reverend Taniela Baleinakorodala.

He said it was a necessary step to address violence against women and children.

Rev Baleinakorodala states the Methodist Church has men’s programs but harmful cultural norms still give men unquestioned authority.

He adds many behaviours go unchallenged and continue to cause harm.

He said the initiative must reach villages through simple, practical training.

This, he says will strengthen communities and help protect families.

“I think the suggestion to have a men’s ministry is quite important, it should not be silenced, but should be taken up, where a deeper collaboration and also awareness raising and training, practical training to be done.”

Rev Baledrokadroka is calling for stronger teamwork between institutions, communities, and cultural leaders.

He said this was needed to reshape attitudes and guide men toward responsible behaviour.

His comments highlight the urgent need for coordinated action to reduce gender-based violence.

