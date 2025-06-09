New foot crossing brings for Navunisaleka

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Residents of Navunisaleka Settlement in Kalabu, Naitasiri, now have safer and easier access to essential services following the opening of a new foot crossing.

The $36,000 government-funded project, commissioned by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, replaces an unsafe makeshift bridge long used by villagers especially during floods.

Ditoka says the project reflects government’s commitment to improving safety and connectivity in rural communities.

Village Headman Seremaia Saga thanked the government, saying the new crossing has brought much-needed relief to residents.

