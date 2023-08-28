New era for Yaroi villagers

Christmas came early for villagers of Yaroi, Matuku in the Lau Group as they were donated with a solar light system by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The solar lights system will help the villagers as they continue to rebuild from Tropical Cyclone Harold in 2020.

Yaroi is one of the villages on the island of Matuku that uses solar energy power supply.

Village Turaga ni Koro Viliame Tunidau says the donation has been timely as it will help villagers especially at night.

“This is what we have been trying to achieve. This donation means so much, it brings us alot of hope.”

While donating the solar light system on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu says the new system will help the villagers with their daily lives, especially the children with their school work.



Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu.

Rayalu says the coalition government will continue to support the needs of vulnerable Fijians especially those in the maritime islands.