New Albacore allocation system in the Pacific

Fiji’s fisheries sector has secured a new regional agreement on South Pacific albacore tuna, a move that is expected to increase exports and protect the valuable marine resource.

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu announced that after two decades of negotiations, Pacific Island nations have agreed on a proportional allocation system for the tuna catch.

This new system replaces the old competitive approach, ensuring the sustainable management of tuna stocks.

"This is a landmark achievement, a powerful demonstration of regional solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect that will anchor the sustainable management of our tuna stocks for generations to come."

Bainivalu adds that the agreement will also help Fiji focus on exporting high-value fresh and chilled tuna to markets in Japan and the United States.

