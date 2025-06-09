New $661K crossing opens in Cakaudrove

Farmers, students, and families in Cakaudrove will now have safer and easier access to essential services following the commissioning of the Kacidavui Crossing along Nakobo Road.

The Minister of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, described the project as a significant milestone in Fiji’s ongoing efforts to enhance rural connectivity and infrastructure resilience.

He said the new crossing, built at a cost of approximately $661,000, will directly benefit the village of Vunisavisavi and the heritage site of Thomas Baker.

Ro Filipe highlighted that the project reflects government’s unwavering commitment to bridging rural gaps and fostering inclusive growth.

“Today’s opening is more than just a crossing it’s a reaffirmation of our dedication to connecting communities, supporting economic activities, and safeguarding our cultural heritage.”

The Minister explained that the upgrade will enable farmers to reach markets, students to access schools, and families to access healthcare, while also preserving cultural sites for future generations.

Previously a splash crossing, the site has now been upgraded to a low-level crossing, greatly improving safety for commuters, particularly women and schoolchildren.

Nakobo District School Head of School, Peniana Pickering, shared that students previously had to cross the river during the rainy season, which was unsafe when water levels were high.

In addition to the Kacidavui Crossing, Ro Filipe also announced the opening of other critical crossings in the Tikina of Lekutu and Wainunu in Bua, as well as Wairiki in Cakaudrove.

He urged communities to take ownership of these vital assets by caring for and maintaining them to ensure their longevity and continued benefit.

