New $12.1m dredger to boost flood defences

Japan has provided a new dredger to the Ministry of Waterways to strengthen flood mitigation and climate resilience.

The dredger, to be stationed at Luvuluvu in Nausori, was funded under Japan’s Grant Aid for Economic and Social Development.

Deputy Head of Mission Isami Takada noted that this follows a 2020 pledge of $12.1m in disaster risk reduction equipment, which includes tsunami early warning systems for the NDMO.

Takada adds that the dredger will reduce flood risks by clearing river mouths and drainage systems, protecting farmland from siltation and ensuring safer navigation.

Minister for Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna highlighted that between 2020 and 2025, the Ministry also received excavators and trucks through Japan’s Grassroots Human Security Projects.

He emphasises that these tools are vital for protecting infrastructure and food security against Fiji’s recurring floods.

