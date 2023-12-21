Nawaikula to continue advocacy for Speight’s release

George Speight [left] and former Parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula

Former Parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula pledges to persist in his advocacy for the release of George Speight, Leader of the 2000 coup and other incarcerated figures.

Welcoming the recent release of three coup instigators, Nawaikula, as president of the NGO Stand With Niko (SWN) acknowledges the news of several individuals including Ratu Inoke Takiveikata, Josefa Nata, Ratu Timoci Silatolu and others being granted freedom through Presidential Pardon.

Terming it the “best Christmas gift,” Nawaikula expresses joy alongside those embracing justice, democracy and human rights.

Ratu Timoci Silatolu, Ratu Inoke Takiveikata and Josefa Nata

He extends gratitude to the government particularly the Attorney General and the Mercy Commission members.

As head of SWN Advocacy, Nawaikula claims that individuals like Ratu Inoke Takiveikata have endured prolonged injustice and human rights abuses.

He announces SWN Advocacy’s commitment to sponsoring court actions on their behalf seeking accountability for those responsible.