Heavy rain and strong winds experienced in parts of Kadavu

Several villages in Kadavu are currently grappling with adverse weather conditions from last night as Tropical Cyclone Mal approaches the Fiji group.

Nabukelevu village Turaga ni Koro Waisale Naga strong winds have caused fallen tree branches, but no damage has been reported.

He says unusually high tidal waves were experienced last night, coinciding with the midnight high tide, but homes near the coastlines were spared from any flooding.

Naga says villagers are on high alert and closely monitoring and adhering to safety precautions and advisories from authorities