Be alert: Fiji Red Cross Society

The Fiji Red Cross Society is urging people to take precautionary measures now, in response to Tropical Cyclone Mal.

Director General Ragigia Dawai says people must be on high alert and also be aware of their nearest evacuation centres and emergency contacts, should they require assistance.

Dawai adds Red Cross volunteers in its 16 branches across the country are on standby and sending regular updates.

The Director General says these volunteers are raising awareness in their communities on how best to prepare for TC Mal.