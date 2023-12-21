Namosi Joint Venture seeks SPL renewal

The Namosi Joint Venture has formally requested the renewal of its Special Prospecting License for an additional three years.

The SPL, which is currently on hold by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, allows NJV to explore the potential for establishing a copper mine in the Namosi region.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo confirms the NJV’s request and states that, according to the venture, this extension would serve as the final three years to make a decision on whether to proceed with mining in Namosi.

“The forecast of the investor is these last three years is probably what they need to confirm the feasibility that they need before they finalize their request for mining. But we are at that tail end of the exploration process.”

Landowners in Namosi and Waidina in Naitasiri have consistently opposed the renewal of the SPL, expressing concerns about the potential environmental and social impacts of mining activities in the area.

The SPL was initially due for renewal in August, but the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has put it on hold.