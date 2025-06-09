Namaka market vendors raise frustration

Vendors at the Namaka Municipal Market in Nadi are raising concerns about the growing number of street vendors operating illegally outside the market.

They say it is affecting their daily sales and income.

President of the Namaka Market Vendors Association, Mariana Divikoca, says the situation has become increasingly difficult for the 95 registered vendors operating inside the market.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment, our business is not going very well. Mostly, our business was affected by those people who were selling on the street. What they have been doing is affecting our business here in the market.”

Divikoca adds that there is enough space inside the market to accommodate all street vendors, and she hopes authorities will take action to ensure fairness among all sellers.

“There is plenty more space in the market to accommodate all those vendors. And that’s the purpose of building this market. So they can all come and sell in the market.”

Long-time vendor Kaitu’u Crocker, who has been selling at the Namaka Market for nearly three decades, says illegal street vending has become widespread in nearby areas, including back roads and around the airport.

“People are selling everywhere, along the street, in the back road, and at the airport. And we find it very difficult to sell our produce here because people are selling everywhere.”

He claims that despite repeated complaints to the Nadi Town Council, the issue has not been resolved and continues to hurt the income of those legally operating within the market.

In response, the Nadi Town Council’s Special Administrator, Saliceni Raiwalui, says enforcement operations will begin this week to address the issue.

“We will be beginning operations this week to look into the case and give notice to those selling without proper permits, and if they don’t follow, we’ll take them to court.”

The market vendors say they hope these measures will help restore fairness and improve business inside the municipal market.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.