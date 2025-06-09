Nalumisa urges candidates to prioritize public in municipal polls

Ariel view of Tavua Town taken by FBC News

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa is urging those intending to contest the upcoming Municipal Elections to put the interests of the people first, as Fiji prepares for the return of local government polls after more than 25 years.

Nalumisa is also calling on ratepayers to be cautious and discerning when choosing their representatives, stressing the importance of electing the right people into office through the democratic process.

“For better services to be provided — not only waste management, but also supporting services such as clean and beautiful towns and cities, street lighting and well-maintained surfaces — it is important that people appoint representatives who will listen to their concerns and address their needs.”

The Minister confirmed that Municipal Elections are scheduled for next year, although an official date has yet to be announced.

He also clarified that candidates may contest as independents or be nominated by registered political parties.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government, together with the Fijian Elections Office, is continuing civic education efforts nationwide in preparation for the long-awaited return of Municipal Elections.

