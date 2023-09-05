Nadi witnesses uptick in new businesses

Nadi Town is witnessing a remarkable uptick in the number of new businesses sprouting up within its borders.

Chair Special Administrator Nadi Lawrence Kumar expresses his excitement over the burgeoning medium enterprises that have chosen Nadi as their home.

Kumar says they have seen a substantial increase in the number of medium-sized businesses opening their doors in Nadi, and furthermore, they have been fortunate to meet numerous investors who are eager to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey here.

He says this resurgence in business activity bodes exceptionally well for the tourist town.

“The market is quite lucrative, and the Nadi market is actually booming. So everyone is trying to invest in the township of Nadi.”

Kumar credits the town’s strategic location and thriving tourism industry as key factors driving the influx of businesses.

He says the surge in new businesses covers a diverse range of sectors, including hospitality, retail, and services.