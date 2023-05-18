Nadi minibus drivers happy with upgrade

The Nadi Minibus Association has applauded the decision to finally upgrade their base.

President Brijesh Singh says to finally see the groundwork start is something they never thought would happen.

Singh says the base will include shelter, public convenience, and a kiosk, which will raise the standard of service delivery.

[Nadi Minibus Association President Brijesh Singh]

“Now I think the authorities and the government have listened to us, so we were finding it very difficult when it was the rainy season and when it was sunny, the dust, but now it will be comfortable for our passengers as well.”



[Nadi minibus base]

Singh says close to 50 minibuses use the base.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says it’s definitely a step in the right direction, with the aim of not only improving the base but ensuring the infrastructure lasts a long time.

Nalumisa says with over 500 daily commuters relying on the base, they will no longer face the challenges of a gravel base when it turns muddy during rainy days.

The total cost of the project is around $135,000.

The work should be completed by June or July this year.