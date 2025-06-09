Nabuli fulfils family’s USP dream

Amalaini Nabuli of Malomalo, Nadroga pictured with her family

Amalaini Nabuli of Malomalo, Nadroga, has become the third member of her family to graduate from the University of the South Pacific, fulfilling a long-held dream of her parents.

Nabuli, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Geography and Social Work, dedicated her achievement to her family, village, and community, acknowledging their support throughout her three-and-a-half years of study.

“I thank God for His protection over me. When I started secondary school, I dreamed about graduating from USP. My older siblings inspired me, and today I can reaffirm that if I can do it, you can do it.”

The 23-year-old shared that she was able to study through a scholarship provided by her maternal side.

She added that her journey was not without challenges, with peer pressure being one of the biggest hurdles she had to overcome.

During her three years of study, she stayed at the USP Halls of Residence. Although she found it challenging, it pushed her to remain focused on her goals.

Her elder brother, Semisi Ravo, said the family’s success story reflects the sacrifices and dreams of their parents.

“We are so proud of her today. It was my father’s dream that all of us graduate from USP. This is the support of our parents and the community coming together.”

Nabuli now plans to pursue a career in social work, aiming to join the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection to serve her community and contribute to social development in the country.

