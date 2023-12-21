myFNPF App updated

The Fiji National Provident Fund has updated its mobile App features on the myFNPF App which now enables the submission of partial medical withdrawal and two-way communications.

This has been highlighted by the FNPF Chief Executive Officer, Viliame Vodonaivalu.

He says the organization’s dedication to providing accessible services through the digital platforms for the benefit of its members is a top priority.

The direct messaging feature through the myFNPF App is an extension of the existing communication channels, which includes live chat through the Fund’s website and social media platforms.

Vodonaivalu states that this is a personalized mode because members will be accessing it from their myFNPF App account through their login credentials

He notes that members can now send direct messages to the Fund on the mobile app. Furthermore, the Fund can now easily notify members of recent updates through the direct messaging feature.

The FNPF CEO says the update to the myFNPF App makes it possible for members to apply for medical withdrawal, which was not previously possible.

Except housing, members can now apply via the mobile app for any early withdrawal; that is for unemployment, education, medical and funeral.

The myFNPF app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.