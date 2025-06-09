Musket Cove sets sail for 41st epic Regatta

Supplied

Musket Cove and Marina is marking the 41st Fiji Regatta Week, an event described as a celebration of yachting and a showcase of hospitality.

Managing Director Will Moffat says Musket was built on its yachting tradition and continues to be a destination for boats and people.

Moffat states that the regatta’s success lies in how it connects yachts with the hotel, bringing together crews, families, and guests who may not have come for sailing but are able to join in the activities.

He says that Fiji is an exceptional destination and Musket plays a central role in highlighting that. Regatta Week, he states is not only a highlight for sailors and visitors but also for staff and the country.

Marine Sponsor Alex Hill adds that the regatta was about supporting the yachting community, not only business.

He states that Musket Cove provides a chance to connect with sailors before they move on to Australia or New Zealand. He said their company works with yacht owners arriving in Fiji by offering advice and linking them to services across the islands.

“We’re a partner, we try and help all the yachting communities who are a part of it. Muscat Cove is a fabulous place to do that because it’s a real gathering point for all the yachts as they come towards the end of the season in Fiji and either wait here or head off somewhere else. It’s just a real focal point.”

Hill described Musket as a focal point for the region, where yachts gather at the end of the season before deciding whether to remain in Fiji or head elsewhere.

He says their role as sponsor is to partner with the community and support those who are part of it.

Moffat thanked Vodafone and other sponsors for their long-standing support, stressing that the partnerships are vital to the success of Regatta Week.

The 2025 Musket Cove Fiji Regatta will run from September 12 to 16.

