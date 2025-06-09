MSAF rejects allegations of inaction

[Photo: FILE]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has rejected claims by Interlink Shipping Ltd that its concerns have been ignored. MSAF says it has already held several discussions with the operator and other stakeholders on issues affecting the maritime sector.

The Authority said matters involving crewing, certification requirements and workforce shortages are not new and remain under ongoing engagement with industry players.

It said that these concerns have been overlooked do not reflect the discussions and actions already taken.

MSAF acknowledged the shortage of qualified seafarers but stressed that any request to recruit foreign crew must meet legal, certification, immigration and regulatory requirements.

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It said decisions on maritime safety and crewing standards must follow established processes and cannot be made outside the rules.

The Authority also rejected comments linking maritime incidents to the competency of local seafarers, saying such claims are serious and must be backed by evidence.

MSAF said Fijian seafarers continue to serve maritime communities across the country, often under difficult conditions and their contribution should be recognised.

It added that it remains committed to working with shipping operators while ensuring safety standards are upheld and public confidence in the sector is maintained.