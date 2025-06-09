MSAF confirms CEO suspended, four weeks late

Suspended Chief Executive Officer Joeli Cawaki.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has confirmed its Chief Executive Officer Joeli Cawaki has been suspended while investigations into allegations against him continue.

In a statement, MSAF says the CEO was given an update on the investigation on Monday, and a formal announcement may follow once the process is complete.

The authority says no further comments will be made at this stage for legal reasons.

Article continues after advertisement

This comes after the CEO himself confirmed he has been at home for the past four weeks due to the suspension.

The authority maintains that passenger safety remains its top priority throughout the investigation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.