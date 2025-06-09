Mother defies odds to graduate

Ashika Lata

For 25-year-old Ashika Lata, graduating with a double degree in Law and Arts, majoring in Psychology, is the culmination of five years of sacrifice and perseverance.

Lata said her achievement would not have been possible without the support of her parents, husband, son, and above all, God.

She recalls being told to leave her studies when she became pregnant, but with encouragement from her family, she persevered. She adds her faith carried her through the toughest moments, saying she takes the name of Almighty God and everything is possible.

“My major motivation is my family, of course, that tear of joy in my father’s eyes and that happiness and that moment of deeps in my husband’s eyes and everything, so yes, a motivational moment is of course because of my family.”

Her husband, Asish Stanley Narayan, states he and their son always encouraged Lata not to give up on her dreams, supporting her through difficult times.

A total of 1,115 students graduated from the University of the South Pacific this week, marking the end of years of hard work and dedication.

