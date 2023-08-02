More investment needed in agri-food system

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu is calling on development partners to continue supporting Pacific island countries in securing and investing resources in agri-food systems.

Rayalu says while small island developing states share common challenges, partners need to better tailor development cooperation to address specific needs.

Rayalu says the Ministry is now focusing on ensuring policy and institutional arrangements are made to allow development efforts to succeed.

“This includes ensuring strong political leadership, leading planning processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, clarifying government processes, creating an enabling environment for the engagement of diverse stakeholders, and ensuring coordination of all development efforts.”

With the learnings from past experiences, Pacific Island Countries will be focusing on innovative approaches and good practices to help address some of the key vulnerabilities in the region.