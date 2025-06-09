MoH tightens overtime approval process

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has issued a clarification on the overtime payments for its staff.

It follows the circulation of an internal circular from CWM Hospital.

The Ministry confirms that a senior management meeting was held last Tuesday to address concerns over overtime expenditure recorded in the past six months.

It says discussions focused on improving oversight, coordination, and budgetary controls.

The Ministry further says that it was agreed that all overtime approvals will now be centralized through the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Health, with Cost Centre Heads responsible for submitting requests in line with established procedures.

The Ministry stresses that this approach is designed to strengthen financial governance, ensure accountability for public funds, and support sustainable management of its allocated budget.

It says officials assured that the new process is intended to maintain transparency while continuing to support the important work of medical staff.

